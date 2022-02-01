Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,084 new cases and five deaths

Latest updates on Omicron

The UAE reported another 2,084 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday and five deaths.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of coronavirus infections to 847,142 and the death toll rose to 2,248.

Health officials said total recoveries reached 778,163 after 1,067 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The latest cases were detected from 499,836 PCR tests. More than 125 million tests have been carried out since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

Active cases stand at 66,731.

According to research and data website - https://ourworldindata.org - the vaccination rate in the UAE is one of the highest in the world.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management data shows 23.5 million vaccine doses have been given to citizens and residents since December 2020 and 94.04 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Dubai opened booking for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 and above.

Parents make appointments on the Dubai Health Authority app as of Tuesday, February 1.

"The current Covid-19 vaccination is available for citizens and Dubai residents who have a valid Dubai residence visa and are 5 years and above," a message on the booking section on the DHA app said.

Case numbers have been on a downward trend since Thursday. The highest numbers this month were 3,116 recorded on January 15.