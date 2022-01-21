People infected with Covid-19 safe to donate blood after 10 days, says Seha

Anyone infected with Covid-19 can safely donate blood 10 days after a positive test and the symptoms have subsided, Seha, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, has said.

The health operator issued the reminder to encourage people to donate blood and help save lives.

Abu Dhabi Blood Banks Services (ADBBS), the only provider of blood transfusion services in the emirate, relies on the public to help save thousands of lives each year.

“We rely heavily on regular blood donations from the UAE community to keep our blood banks filled with the necessary stock to save the lives of patients who constantly need blood transfusions, including those with thalassaemia and sickle cell anemia,” said Dr Huda Al Shamsi, director of ADBBS.

“I would like to reassure the public that safety is our top priority and all blood banks and facilities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain or Al Dhafra follow the necessary Covid-19 precautionary measures.”

To book blood donation appointments, contact Abu Dhabi Blood Bank on 02 819 1700, Al Ain Blood Bank on 03 707 4191 and Al Dhafra Blood Bank on 02 807 2887.

