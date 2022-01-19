UAE reports 2,902 Covid-19 cases as tests top 500,000 for first time

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The UAE recorded 2,902 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as daily testing topped 500,000 for the first time.

Two more people died after contracting the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,200.

Another 1,285 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 763,664.

The UAE has reported 813,931 Covid-19 infections since confirming its first cases in January, 2020.

The number of active cases stands at 48,067.

The latest daily infections were detected as a result of a record 518,300 PCR tests.

More than 119 million tests have been carried out to date as part of an intensive screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Many employees in the Emirates are required to take regular Covid-19 tests.

From December 26, Abu Dhabi government employees were directed to take weekly PCR tests to screen for Covid-19.

Federal government and semi-government department employees have been offered free PCR tests in the capital. Other private businesses have also asked employees to be tested before returning to the workplace.

Returning teachers and school pupils in the UAE have since been required to provide negative tests at some schools.

The UAE's coronavirus infection rates have remained above 2,500 every day this year, having fallen below 50 in early December.

Authorities have called on the public to continue to abide by Covid-19 safety measures and receive a booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine if eligible.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi Media Office urged the public to remain vigilant following a spike in case numbers fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“The number of positive Covid-19 cases has increased during January, following months of a low infection rate,” the media office posted on Twitter

“We urge the community to act responsibly and protect public health by adhering to precautionary measures.”

A nationwide immunisation campaign is also central to the recovery from the pandemic.

More than 23 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date, with about 93 per cent of the public now fully vaccinated.