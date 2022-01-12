UAE to set up 60 centres in rural Egypt to help disabled people

A UAE project aims to set up 60 centres in Egyptian villages to help people with disabilities.

The Bridges of Hope programme, launched by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi investment company ADQ, will support people with learning difficulties.

The UAE organisations will work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Egypt.

Social workers and doctors will hold workshops at the centres to identify those who need help and will provide emotional and psychological support.

"The long-standing bilateral relations between the UAE and Egypt are not only historic but also strategic as we both embark on enhancing economic and social progress and advancement to ensure the welfare of all citizens,” said Abdulla Al Humaidan, Zayed Higher Organisation's secretary general.

“This is also what we seek to achieve from our partnership with ADQ on our collaborative programme – Bridges of Hope.

“The programme reflects the international efforts of the UAE to reinforce the importance of humanitarian and relief aid, regionally and globally.”

Anas Albarguthi, the chief operating officer at ADQ, said the project will help to transform the lives of many in need of support.

“Our collaboration with ZHO will help to expand care for people of determination and facilitate their integration into society,” he said.

“Our enriching programme will provide valuable opportunities for training, development, and vocational and therapeutic support.”