Abu Dhabi Police grant disabled child’s wish to become senior officer

Abu Dhabi Police granted the wish of a disabled child by making him the director of a station for a day.

Khalifa, 9, an Emirati boy, was given a warm welcome at Al Rawda Police Station in the capital, where he was introduced to the team.

The little boy's wish to become a senior officer was made possible by the efforts of the Make A Wish Foundation – an organisation that helps to fulfil the wishes of children with critical illnesses – and Virginia School in Abu Dhabi.

The force said Khalifa was happy and the visit raised his spirits to continue with his treatment.

The nature of his condition was not revealed.

“The force is keen on supporting community members and making them happy through humanitarian initiatives such as this one, which coincides with the country's celebrations of the 50th National Day and the International Day of People of Determination,” said Col Tarsh Mohammed Al Kaabi, director of Al Rawda Police Station

"We were happy to fulfil his wish, and we are happy to realise the wishes and dreams of all members of society to promote happiness, positivity and safety in the country.”