Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,511 new cases from 292,415 tests

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 2,511 new coronavirus cases and 795 recoveries on Tuesday.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 790,698. Recoveries stand at 754,688.

Officials said three patients with underlying health conditions died overnight, taking the toll to 2,177.

Government data shows the latest cases were identified from 292,415 tests. More than 115 million PCR tests have been carried out in the country to date.

Nearly 23 million vaccine doses have been administered since the Emirates embarked on an aggressive inoculation campaign in early December 2020.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, 92.63 per cent of the UAE population is fully vaccinated.

In the latest global developments, Pfizer is developing a hybrid vaccine that protects against the original coronavirus and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, its chief executive said on Monday.

While research continues, Pfizer will evaluate the new hybrid formulation against an Omicron-specific shot, and determine which is best suited by March. It will then approach US regulators for clearance of the modified vaccine and take it to market.