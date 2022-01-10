Coronavirus: UAE records 2,562 new cases and no deaths

The UAE reported 2,562 new coronavirus cases and 860 recoveries on Monday.

Officials have said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 788,187 cases, 753,893 recoveries and 2,174 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since peaking in the first week of January.

An additional 297,077 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 115 million.

Elsewhere, Kuwait has proposed a return to distance learning for nurseries, schools and universities and denying entry to unvaccinated domestic workers in response to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.

The Cabinet is expected to decide on whether to carry out the recommendations of the Covid-19 Ministerial Emergency Committee on Monday.

The committee also suggested limiting attendance at all public departments and private businesses to 50 per cent of usual capacity.