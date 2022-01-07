Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,627 new cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 2,627 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

This took the total number of infections to 780,211 since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

Health officials said there were no deaths reported in the past 24 hours and the toll remained at 2,170.

Another 930 people beat the virus, bringing total recoveries to 751,086.

There are 26,955 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified from 384,622 tests. More than 114 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country since the pandemic began.

Official data shows 22,787,751 vaccines have been administered since the Emirates embarked on an aggressive vaccination campaign in December 2020.

This means 92.39 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.