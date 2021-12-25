Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,621 new cases from 339,500 tests

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 1,621 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

This took the total number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic in January 2020 to 749,530.

Health officials said one patient died overnight, taking the death toll to 2,156.

Another 585 people beat the virus, bringing total recoveries to 740,707.

The latest cases were identified from 339,500 tests. More than 108 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country since the pandemic began.

The Emirates embarked on an aggressive vaccination campaign in December 2020 and has administered more than 22,431,861 vaccines.

Authorities have urged the public to celebrate the holidays responsibly amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Officials reminded people to wear masks, follow social distancing rules and exercise caution at social occasions last week.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.

The updated list, which is effective from Sunday, December 26, comes following a surge in Covid-19 cases in many countries, largely tied to the Omicron variant.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to isolate when flying into the UAE, but will be required to follow testing requirements upon arrival and if they are staying in the emirate.

Unvaccinated travellers flying to Abu Dhabi only need to isolate if they're coming from countries not on the green list. In this instance, unvaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must quarantine for 10 days and follow testing requirements upon arrival.