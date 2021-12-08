UAE stem cell centre signs agreement with leading US research institute

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) has signed a research agreement with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the US to develop treatments for chronic diseases.

The collaboration will focus on research into treatments for both infectious and non-communicable diseases.

"By partnering with the world’s leading biomedical research organisation we can accelerate progress in developing treatments for chronic diseases and support the UAE to realise its national potential to lead specialised biomedical research efforts globally," said Dr Hawaa Al Mansoori, executive director of the department of intramural research at ADSCC.

"This initiative focuses on infectious and non-communicable diseases which represent some of the biggest burdens, not just to our part of the world, but across the globe.

"Our partnership has the potential to deliver transformative breakthroughs to treat diseases like diabetes which can improve the lives of millions of people.

"As a doctor, I hope that within a decade I will be able to tell my patients suffering from Type 1 diabetes that it is no longer a lifelong burden, but something we can cure."

The collaborative research agreement is intended to serve as a basis for subsequent partnerships between the UAE and the US.

The agreement was signed by Dr Al Mansoori and Dr Jill Harper, deputy director for science management and executive officer at NIAID, during a ceremony held at the UAE Embassy in Washington.

NIAID is part of the National Institutes of Health, an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services in the US and the largest biomedical research agency in the world.

Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre is a specialist healthcare centre founded in March 2019. It focuses on cell therapy and regenerative medicine, as well as delivering cutting-edge research on stem cells in the region.