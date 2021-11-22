Coronavirus: UAE reports 67 new cases from 231,122 tests

The UAE reported 67 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the overall number of infections to 741,500.

The latest cases were identified from 231,122 PCR tests.

Total recoveries now stand at 736,247 after 84 patients beat the virus in the past 24 hours.

No deaths were reported, with the death toll remaining at 2,144.

New daily case numbers have been below 100 since October 21, with 99.62 per cent of the country's population having received one vaccine dose and 89.8 per cent fully vaccinated.

Health authorities said more than 21.7 million doses had been administered.

More than 97.59 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing strategy.

16,364 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country yesterday, according to government officials.

99.66 per cent of the population have now received one dose, and 89.85 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.