Coronavirus: UAE reports 67 new cases from 231,122 tests

Another 84 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours

The National
Nov 22, 2021

The UAE reported 67 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the overall number of infections to 741,500.

The latest cases were identified from 231,122 PCR tests.

Total recoveries now stand at 736,247 after 84 patients beat the virus in the past 24 hours.

No deaths were reported, with the death toll remaining at 2,144.

New daily case numbers have been below 100 since October 21, with 99.62 per cent of the country's population having received one vaccine dose and 89.8 per cent fully vaccinated.

Read More
Latest updates on the coronavirus

Health authorities said more than 21.7 million doses had been administered.

More than 97.59 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing strategy.

16,364 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country yesterday, according to government officials.

99.66 per cent of the population have now received one dose, and 89.85 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Updated: November 22nd 2021, 4:00 PM
Covid
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article No Covid booster required for travel to UK over Christmas
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 67 new cases from 231,122 tests
An image that illustrates this article Ex- soldier plans swim around Dubai's World Islands after Palm Jumeirah challenge
An image that illustrates this article Dubai boxing community pays tribute to Samoan fighter who died of Covid-19