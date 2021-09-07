UAE records 952 Covid-19 infections in lowest daily case tally since December

The Third Place Cafe on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi has a sticker to remind customers of Covid-19 precautions. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE recorded 952 Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, its lowest number of daily cases since December 27.

Infection rates have now remained below 1,000 for 15 consecutive days - after hitting a peak of nearly 4,000 in February.

The UAE has reported 725,192 positive tests since the outbreak began,

Another 1,269 people overcame the virus, raising the recovery tally to 715,104.

Two patients died, pushing the death toll across the Emirates to 2,050.

The number of active cases in the country dropped to 8,038 thanks to an ongoing trend of recoveries exceeding new infections.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 314,683 PCR tests.

More than 76.8 million tests have been conducted to date as part of a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

A German university was a good fit for the family budget Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600 Shared rental accommodation per month depending on the location ranges between £200-600 The family had budgeted for food, books, travel, living expenses - £20,000 annually Overall costs in Germany are lower than the family estimated As proof that the student has the ability to take care of expenses, international students must open a blocked account with about £8,640 Students are permitted to withdraw £720 per month

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

