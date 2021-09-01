UAE reports 985 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 985 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, as case numbers remained below 1,000 for the ninth consecutive day.
The latest positive tests raised the country's overall tally to 719,355.
A further 1,526 people beat the virus, pushing the recovery total to 706,644.
Another two patients died after contracting the virus, increasing the death toll to 2,043.
Daily infections dropped from the 996 recorded on Tuesday, despite a significant fall in daily testing.
Officials announced 259,569 PCR tests in the latest 24-hour reporting period - down from 329,146 recorded the previous day.
More than 75 million PCR tests have now been carried out since the outbreak began.
The number of active cases in the Emirates has dipped to 10,668, thanks to the continuing trend of recoveries surpassing daily infections.
Daily recoveries have outpaced new infections since August 9.
Updated: September 1st 2021, 10:08 AM
match info
Union Berlin 0
Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 40' pen, Pavard 80')
Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)
Titanium Escrow profile
Started: December 2016
Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz
Based: UAE
Sector: Finance / legal
Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue
Stage: Early stage
Investors: Founder's friends and Family
