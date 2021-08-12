UAE sends 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines

A senior citizen is vaccinated with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in a school turned vaccination site that operates in Manila

The UAE sent 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Manila on Thursday to support the Philippines' fight against the pandemic.

The plane-load of crucial supplies flown to the capital city highlighted the UAE's ongoing commitment to support global efforts to overcome the virus.

Khaled Al Hajri, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Manila, said the Philippines was among the first countries to receive assistance from the Emirates following the coronavirus outbreak.

A plane carrying 7.3 million tonnes of medical supplies landed in the island nation in April, 2020.

Mr Al Hajri stressed the strong ties between the two countries, which span several decades.

The Asian country has battled a recent surge in Covid-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

It has reported more than 1.7 million cases and 29,000 deaths to date.

In November, the UAE pledged more than $9.5 million to help the Philippines recover from Supertyphoon Goni which devastated the country this week.

At least 16 people were killed and tens of thousands of homes destroyed when the typhoon – which reached speeds of 225kmph – tore through the island of Luzon.

A delegation from the UAE travelled to Manila, the country’s capital, to deliver emergency items including large quantities of shelter material such as tents and tarpaulins.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the UAE has distributed more than 2,250 tonnes of aid to more than 130 countries.

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

