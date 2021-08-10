Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,334 new cases

emirates opens up Ramadan shoppers with face masks and gloves at the Mussafah 32 area during the Coronavirus pandemic. Victor Besa / The National (Victor O. Besa)

The UAE recorded 1,334 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

This is the third consecutive day that new cases have been below 1,500.

The lowest number this year was on May 16, when 1,251 infections were reported.

Cases in the UAE went up to almost 4,000 a day in late January, but have since been gradually dropping.

Today's daily caseload brings the overall tally of infections to 695,619.

Total recoveries climbed to 672,749 after 1,396 patients beat the virus in the past 24 hours.

Total fatalities stand at 1,982 after four people died overnight.

An additional 260,783 PCR tests were conducted in the 24-hour period. So far, more than 68 million tests have been carried out since the first cases were reported in the Emirates.

Health officials said more than 19 million doses of vaccines have been given to eligible people.

On Monday, authorities said 80.65 per cent of the UAE population had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 72.18 per cent are fully vaccinated.

