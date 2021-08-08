Coronavirus: UAE reports lowest daily cases since May 20

The Third Place Cafe on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi has a sticker to remind customers of Covid-19 precautions. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE reported 1,410 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The daily numbers were the lowest since May 20, when 1,401 positive tests were announced.

There were 1,399 recoveries in the 24-hour reporting period.

Four patients with underlying health conditions died, taking the death toll since the pandemic began to 1,975, health officials said.

The latest caseload takes the overall number of infections to 692,964, with recoveries now at 669,953.

Authorities said 274,480 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

So far, more than 67.6 million tests have been conducted across the Emirates.

On Friday, officials said 80.1 per cent of the UAE population had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 71.71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

