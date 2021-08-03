UAE delivers 47 tonnes of medical supplies to Covid-hit Tunisia

Faouzi Mehdi, who was recently fired as Tunisia's health minister because of the country's coronavirus surge, is pictured speaking at a Tunis press conference in October last year. (MOHAMED MESSARA/EPA-EFE)

The UAE sent two planes carrying 47 tonnes of crucial medical supplies to Tunisia to support the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aid delivery included respirators and oxygen cylinders to be used by health services to treat patients battling the coronavirus.

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, said the Emirates is closely monitoring developments as the North African nation struggles to contain surging infection rates.

Last month, the UAE sent 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Tunisia by plane to help limit the spread of the virus on the orders of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied in July in which he expressed the UAE's desire to help its ally stem the spread of Covid-19.

In another show of solidarity, the UAE sent 11 tonnes of medical diagnostic equipment, ventilators, mobile breathing units and PPE in November last year.

Tunisia - which has a population of close to 12 million people - has recorded more than 596,000 Covid-19 infections to date, with more than 20,000 fatalities.