Coronavirus: UAE records four deaths and 1,548 new cases

The National
Aug 3, 2021

The UAE government on Tuesday reported 1,548 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,504 recoveries.

Health officials also confirmed that four people died overnight.

The total number of positive cases since the pandemic started now stands at 685,462 with recoveries at 662,660.

So far, 1,960 patients have died across the Emirates.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes have been integral to the UAE's handling of the pandemic.

Officials said 234,765 PCR tests were carried out in the past 24 hours and more than 66.5 million since the first case was reported.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 79.04 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 70.69 per cent is fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 16,832,021 vaccines had been administered.

Updated: August 3rd 2021, 10:03 AM
AndhaDhun

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan

Rating: 3.5/5

