Coronavirus: UAE records four deaths and 1,548 new cases

The UAE government on Tuesday reported 1,548 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,504 recoveries.
Health officials also confirmed that four people died overnight.
The total number of positive cases since the pandemic started now stands at 685,462 with recoveries at 662,660.
So far, 1,960 patients have died across the Emirates.
There are currently 20,842 people confirmed to have the virus.
Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes have been integral to the UAE's handling of the pandemic.
Officials said 234,765 PCR tests were carried out in the past 24 hours and more than 66.5 million since the first case was reported.
Authorities have confirmed that at least 79.04 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 70.69 per cent is fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 16,832,021 vaccines had been administered.
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5