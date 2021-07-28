UAE reports 1,527 Covid-19 cases from record 305,880 daily tests

The Third Place Cafe on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi has a sticker to remind customers of Covid-19 precautions. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE reported 1,527 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday after carrying out a record 305,880 tests.

Another 1,495 patients recovered and five more people died in the 24-hour reporting period.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Prevention shows the country’s caseload since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 676,251, including 1,934 deaths. So far, 653,675 patients have recovered.

The previous daily testing high was on June 30, when more than 302,000 PCR tests were conducted.

Daily testing numbers regularly exceed 250,000.

Aggressive testing, tracing of carriers, and an extensive vaccination programme has helped the government deal with the outbreak and bring down new infections.

Despite consistently large numbers of daily tests, infection rates have remained stable in recent weeks.

Daily case numbers have been below 1,600 since July 4.

Health officials have conducted more than 65 million tests across the country since the outbreak began.

