Baby in critical condition after being left alone in bath

An 8-month-old baby is in a critical condition after she was left unattended in a bath full of water.

Sharjah police were notified on Thursday night when the family called for help.

An emergency team was sent to the Egyptian family's home where the little girl was found unconscious.

Paramedics resuscitated the baby before taking her to the intensive care unit in Sharjah's Al Qassimi Hospital.

Initial reports showed the mother was giving the child a bath when she left briefly to go to another room.

When she returned she found the baby's head and body below the surface of the water.

The child is being treated in hospital but no further details were given about her condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Parents are warned to always supervise their children near kitchens and in bathrooms.

Dr Ammar Al Hakim, head of PICU at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital, urged parents to attend first aid classes to avoid preventable accidents from becoming tragedies.

“If you see your child near the kitchen or bathroom, leave everything in hand and take the baby away,” said Dr Al Hakim.

“Kitchens and bathrooms, in particular, should be red zones for toddlers.”