New centre to offer cancer services at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

Several key medical services including cancer treatment have moved to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, authorities have confirmed.

A new unit will provide haematology and oncology services at the facility on the outskirts of the capital, said Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

Previously they were offered at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

The expanded department includes a 30-bed inpatient unit, while a stem cell transplant centre will also be established there. Patients are being urged to check their appointments and make sure they attend the correct location.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City - Abu Dhabi's new mega hospital - is being jointly operated by the renowned Mayo Clinic and Seha, which owns and operates all of the public hospitals in Abu Dhabi.

“By adopting a comprehensive, integrated and collaborative approach, hematology and oncology patients will now receive multidisciplinary care with a more pronounced focus on talent acquisition and treatment methods through our partners at Mayo Clinic, to elevate the patient experience and ensure a seamless continuum of care," said Dr Tarek Fathey, Seha group chief executive.