UAE to host 18th UN Public Service Forum in October

The UAE has been selected to host the 18th UN Public Service Forum in October, coinciding with the country’s Golden Jubilee.

The global event aims to support governments’ work to boost sustainability.

It will feature high-level ministerial meetings, and more than 1,000 government leaders, ministers and officials are expected to attend.

They will work together to address global challenges and developments, highlighting innovative policies and initiatives that elevate the impact of government work.

The announcement was made during an online UN meeting to celebrate Public Service Day, which was attended by Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and Future.

“The UAE is actively building partnerships with other governments to accelerate future readiness and resilience in the face of global challenges,” she said.

“The UAE’s collaborations with governments and international organisations will continue to focus on innovation for a better future.

“Governments will need to provide convenient, fast and reliable services that meet and exceed expectations.”

The forum will honour the winners of the 2020 and 2021 UN Public Service Awards.