UAE awarded seat on Unesco diversity committee

By beocming a member of the committee, the UAE vows to foster and promote cultural diversity. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE has been awarded a seat on the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The country's membership will last until 2025.

The announcement was made after a four-day conference held online.

By becoming a member of the committee, the UAE vows to foster and promote cultural diversity.

"The UAE's nomination to the intergovernmental committee is a recognition of the important role it plays in protecting and promoting cultural diversity, which is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s vision for economic growth and sustainable development," said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

"Since its establishment, the UAE has put in place legal frameworks that enable all to live and thrive in an environment that fosters diversity, and has taken steps to instil these values in the fabric of society.”

The move to make the UAE a member of the committee shows the confidence members have in the progress the country is making.

Six areas of action were proposed, including identifying the required cultural data to support evidence-based cultural policy.

"Within the framework of its international efforts, the UAE is working to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and openness," Ms Al Kaabi said.

"There is no doubt that membership on the intergovernmental committee will bolster its efforts to develop clear mechanisms and strategies that enhance cultural diversity in all its forms."

The committee comprises 22 member states of the UN's cultural agency, mandated over a period of four years.