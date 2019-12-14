Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Pakistani army chief

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi held talks with Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in the capital

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, meets Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, in Abu Dhabi.

Dec 14, 2019

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed efforts to safeguard security and promote peace during a meeting with a senior Pakistani army official in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces welcomed Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff, to Al Bahr Palace in the capital for high-level talks.

The two men affirmed their commitment to bolstering co-operation between the UAE and Pakistan in issues of defence and military affairs.

They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed also met Dr Kurt Newman, chief executive of the Children's National Hospital in the US, to support plans to develop innovative healthcare technologies and child health research.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits father of stabbed Omani student
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan
Updated: December 14th 2019, 4:05 PM
