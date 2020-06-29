Coronavirus: UAE aid reaches a million medical workers worldwide

na00 JUN uae medical aid thailand The UAE on June 23 sent an aid plane carrying 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Thailand to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. Wam (MOHAMMED-ALMASAABI)

The UAE has helped more than a million medical workers across the world by sending essential aid and protective gear, the government said on Monday.

The Emirates sent more than 1,000 tonnes of equipment including face masks, gloves and protective gowns to 70 countries in recent months.

Medical staff in China, Italy, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Brazil, Russia, Yemen and Afghanistan were among those to benefit.

"Today’s milestone of assisting one million healthcare workers affirms the UAE’s commitment to extending a hand of co-operation to the world, regardless of the religion, race or ideology of recipients," said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

Ms Al Hashimy said the UAE's leadership "doubled down" to help people abroad while managing the crisis locally.

The UAE worked with international organisations to boost the effectiveness and reach of its Covid-19 assistance.

The aid operation is being managed mainly at Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, with about 80 per cent of supplies procured through the World Health Organisation transiting through the area.

On May 4, the UAE and the UN World Food Programme launched an international air bridge operation to provide essential health and humanitarian supplies to countries grappling with the effects of Covid-19.

That day, the UAE also took part in a global pledging conference hosted by European leaders to raise €7.5 billion (Dh30.96bn/$8.43bn) to discover, produce and distribute a future vaccine for the virus.

The country has also contributed to the global scientific community’s understanding of Covid-19's spread by sharing genomic sequencing and mutation data on various global databases.

They included the open-source Covid-19 genome database Nexstrain.

"Whether through the provision of PPE, sharing knowledge of genetic sequencing or ensuring that vaccines reach all those in need, the UAE will continue to be a reliable partner and a voice for good," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said.

