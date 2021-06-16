Children of Abu Dhabi ruling family part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed takes his sons and nephews to volunteer for the trial, which involves 900 young people

Several young members of the Abu Dhabi royal family are part of the Sinopharm vaccine study on children.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, was filmed at a vaccination clinic where the Chinese-made vaccine is given to people aged 3 to 17.

He accompanied his sons and nephews as they were vaccinated.

Officials said 900 children will take part in the trial. They will be given the Sinopharm vaccine and checked for any side effects.

The children are given a check-up immediately after the injection and then monitored periodically.

Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chairwoman of the National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee, who is leading the study, said the aim is to ensure children can receive the vaccine safely.

"We want children and parents to understand every step of the process and also to know that we will be with them, supporting them, answering every question they may have, at any time," she said.

Children aged 12 to 18 are already receiving the vaccine in Dubai schools.

Although 87 per cent of the UAE's eligible population – classed as over 16s – have taken the vaccine, few younger children are protected.

Covid-19 symptoms in children are very mild and deaths are extremely rare, but countries are increasingly planning to vaccinate young people to help reduce case numbers.

