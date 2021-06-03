Californian man wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free prize draw

Gary Titizian is the 10th US citizen to win the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion

Nick Webster
Jun 3, 2021

An American won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free prize draw.

The Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion at Terminal 2 in Dubai International Airport was won by Californian Gary Titizian, who bought his winning ticket online on May 11.

Since the promotion was launched in 1999, 10 US citizens have won the top prize.

Although Mr Titizian was not available to comment on his win because of the time difference in the US, the draw's previous winner, Belgian Gert Maria Kloeck, was on hand to accept his cheque.

Mr Kloeck was the first Belgian to win the top prize of $1m and has been entering the draw for four years.

“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free for this fantastic win. It was great to finally meet the people behind this amazing promotion and made me a millionaire,” he said.

A second draw was made to announce the winner of two luxury vehicles.

Shrinath Uchil, 38, an Indian citizen, won a Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 4M AMG in the Finest Surprise Series 1775, bought online on May 15.

A resident of Dubai since 2005, Mr Uchil owns Best Pets Unlimited Trading at The Palm Jumeirah.

“I always look for two and eight when selecting the ticket number as they remind me of the apartment number in Mumbai, India, where I was born,” he said.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. It is great to be able to win such an amazing prize during this difficult time.

“We all know that business is slow and any amount of money that I will get from selling this car can help finance my business."

Fathollah Nasrollah, an Iranian resident in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW F750 GS motorbike in Finest Surprise Series 456.

Mr Nasrollah won a BMW 650i Gran Coupe in August 2016 after trying his luck in the same competition.

Updated: June 3rd 2021, 12:45 PM
