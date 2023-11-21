Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed opens Abu Dhabi Art fair

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday officially opened the Abu Dhabi Art fair.

During his visit, Sheikh Khaled was shown exhibits and met renowned Emirati artists including Nujoom Al Ghanem, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hashel Al Lamki.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was accompanied by Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Saif Ghobash, secretary general of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary of DCT – Abu Dhabi.

The 15th Abu Dhabi Art fair features participation from esteemed galleries, artists and curators from around the world, as well as emerging local talent.

The event will have 92 galleries from 31 countries showcasing the work of artists at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 22 to 26. The art fair will host 37 new galleries from countries such as Georgia, Mexico, Brazil, Italy and Chile, along with many others set to return.

In addition to the commercial aspect, the event offers specially commissioned installations, curated exhibitions and a full public programme of talks, workshops and performances, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Khaled praised the exhibition for providing opportunities to engage in cross-cultural dialogue and a platform for emerging artists while inspiring new generations.

He said the arts and culture scene in Abu Dhabi is keen to protect and preserve ancient Emirati cultural heritage, while celebrating contemporary international arts and culture genres.

Organised by DCT – Abu Dhabi, the fair will present diverse collections of art alongside curated exhibitions and commissions, giving visitors a chance to experience a variety of works from different cultural perspectives.

Some of the themes explored by the galleries are sustainability, Latin Art and female artists from the Arab world.

“In the space of 15 years, Abu Dhabi Art has set a benchmark for the regional cultural landscape and has been fundamental in positioning the emirate as a leading global centre for creativity and artistic expression,” said Mr Al Mubarak.

“Year after year, it has presented innovative and thought-provoking exhibitions featuring both local and international artists, providing opportunities for emerging artists from the UAE and the region to thrive.”