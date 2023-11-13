Sheikh Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow with Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Also receiving delegations at the event was Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“The Dubai Airshow has established itself over more than three decades as the foremost event in the global aviation industry,” said Sheikh Mohammed, according to Dubai Media Office.

“Multibillion-dollar deals inked during the exhibition have strengthened the future of the global aviation sector and enabled it to navigate challenges.

“Dubai is the place where challenges turn into opportunities and adversity opens new pathways to success.”

Thousands attended the first day of the air show at Al Maktoum International Airport on Monday, in the largest iteration of the event to date.

“The organisation of the 18th edition of the air show reflects Dubai’s emergence as a pre-eminent international aviation hub, serving as a platform uniting key stakeholders in the sector to present cutting-edge technologies that will influence the future of air travel,” said Sheikh Hamdan, according to Dubai Media Office.

“The showcased technologies and innovations at Dubai Airshow 2023 underscore the remarkable advancements in the aviation sector, with a central emphasis this year on fostering a more sustainable future for aviation.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attend the Dubai Airshow on Monday. Photo: Dubai Media Office

A number of high-profile deals were struck on the first day of the event.

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, placed an order for 95 additional Boeing 777X jets and Boeing 787 Dreamliners valued at $52 billion at list prices, for the replacement and growth of its fleet.

Emirates' sister airline flydubai kicked off the air show with an order for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners valued at $11 billion, marking its first order for wide-body jets.

Flydubai is currently an all-Boeing operator of 737 narrow-bodies serving shorter-haul routes, with the new order signifying a diversification of its fleet.

“The Dubai Airshow is one of the most important events hosted by the UAE,” said Sheikh Khaled, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

“The UAE is keen to continue making a positive impact on the international stage across various sectors, including aviation.

“The country aims to strengthen its position as a platform enabling the world to unlock new stages of growth by leveraging its expertise and resources to play an influential role in achieving this goal.”