Sheikh Abdullah talks climate action in meeting with Paraguay President

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed climate action during a meeting with Paraguay President Santiago Pena in Asuncion.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs was received by Mr Pena in the Paraguayan capital over the weekend.

Cop28, taking place next month in Dubai, was at the forefront of the conversation.

“Combatting climate change requires a comprehensive and innovative international co-operative approach that leads to a tangible transformation in the global climate action system,” Sheikh Abdullah told state news agency Wam.

“Cop28 will provide opportunities to build capabilities, crystallise practical solutions and mobilise efforts to achieve progress in climate action in a way that supports peoples' aspirations to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.”

Mr Pena was also briefed on the UAE's preparations for Cop28.

He praised the Emirates' contributions to global climate action and the country's ambitious strategy to achieve net zero.

Sheikh Abdullah also commended the friendly relationship between the two nations. The UAE was keen to strengthen the foundations of a partnership which were built on co-operation, understanding, mutual respect and common interests, he said.

Mr Pena said he took pride in his country's relationship with the UAE, describing it as an influential nation both regionally and internationally.