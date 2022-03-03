Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Syria and Paraguay at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the pavilions of Syria and Paraguay at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 Dubai serves as a platform to unite diverse cultures and nations around the world and promotes the values of peace, tolerance and inclusiveness.

The global event also provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about important discoveries, innovations and achievements that have had a big impact and have led to greater prosperity and progress, he said.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Under the theme of “Connecting Minds Creating the Future”, Expo 2020 Dubai hosts the pavilions of 192 countries, which offer experiences that tell the stories of their culture and history as well as their innovation and economic progress.

At the Paraguayan pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed met Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, who is visiting the UAE to participate in the country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two leaders explored ways to improve bilateral ties and deepen economic co-operation as new investment opportunities develop in various fields.

They discussed the possibility of new partnerships in the areas of sustainable development, renewable energy and innovation, and explored avenues for cultural and knowledge exchange.

Sheikh Mohammed said expanding the UAE’s relationship with Paraguay will help consolidate broader ties with Latin America.

During their tour of the pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed and Mr Abdo Benitez were briefed on various exhibits focused on water, renewable energy and mobility.

The Paraguay pavilion details the strategic potential of water in the country when it comes to renewable energy.

The country’s principal exports are food and hydroelectricity, and the pavilion highlights its cultural riches, sustainable development and new business opportunities.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Syrian pavilion located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020. Under the theme “We Will Rise Together”, the pavilion focuses on Syria's history, civilisation and future aspirations.

The pavilion showcases the development of some of the world’s first agricultural societies, dating back to about 15,000 BC.

Visitors to the pavilion can also explore Syria’s role in developing early techniques for counting and recording that preceded writing by using numbers made of clay.

People can also see an identical replication of the Ugaritic alphabet dating back to about 1,400 BC and learn about the development of early writing systems.