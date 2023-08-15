Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wishes India a happy Independence Day in Hindi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday paid homage to the “great nation” of India on its 77th Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed a “joyous occasion” for the UAE's long-standing ally in a message on social media which he signed off with a congratulatory note in Hindi.

“Swatantrata Diwas”, Sheikh Mohammed wrote – which translates as Independence Day.

He lauded long-standing ties between the UAE and India which he believes will be propelled to “new heights”.

“As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to the leadership and the people of this great nation,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“On this joyous occasion, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to building a future of shared prosperity and growth, elevating our partnership to new heights, and exploring new horizons of political, economic, and cultural relations.

“Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas!”

Colourful celebrations have been held across India, the UAE – and all over the globe – to mark the day India broke away from British rule.

The UAE and India have forged close links over the years across various fields, including economy, education and culture.

The number of Indians living in the UAE has crossed 3.5 million, with more than 130,000 making the move since the end of last year, new figures show.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, announced the latest migration numbers at a session of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the country's parliament, on Saturday.

He said the number had increased from 3.419 million at the end of 2022, with the UAE remaining the most popular destination for Indian citizens seeking work overseas.