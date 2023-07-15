UAE is committed to strengthening ties with India, says emirates' ambassador

The UAE is fully committed to fostering strong relations with India that will benefit both nations, said the UAE's ambassador to India.

Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali was speaking exclusively to The National following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE on Saturday.

The nations have an opportunity to make a profound and enduring impact in sectors including economic development climate action, energy, food security, and defence, he said.

“India has been playing a major role globally, and we see it growing in the coming years. India considers the UAE to be one its most reliable partners,” Mr Alshaali said.

“It is an equal relationship championed by two leaders with the same vision for development.”

It is the fifth visit of Mr Modi to the UAE after he assumed office in 2014. During the one-day trip on his return from a state visit in France on July 13 and 14, Mr Modi met President Sheikh Mohamed for talks to bolster bilateral relations.

Mr Modi also met Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate for Cop28, and offered his full support for the climate summit which the UAE will be hosting in Dubai this year.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE ambassador to India, said that the Cepa has been a success and is already reaping rewards. Photo: UAE embassy

India's support for Cop28 crucial

Mr Alshaali said India’s support in strengthening climate action is crucial for the UAE.

“India is the one of the most important voices on climate and sustainability from the Global South, and we have been assured of India’s support for the UAE’s Cop28 presidency.”

He said the One Earth, One Family, One Future slogan that India has adopted for its G20 Presidency this year resonates with the goals of Cop28.

“This will help in greater alignment in addressing the climate issue and bringing countries together to accelerate climate action and sustainability.”

Mr Alshaali said the bilateral relations and partnership between the countries are going from strength to strength.

“The momentum of the UAE and India relations started in 2015 and is building up with each high-level visit and robust people-to-people relations.

“Everyone can see that there is so much interest in the highest level to keep it growing and to find new areas of co-operation as strategic partners.”

Mr Alshaali was appointed as the UAE ambassador to India in September 2022.

Trade agreement is bolstering ties between nations

Speaking about the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) signed last year between the UAE and India, Mr Alshaali said both countries have benefited hugely.

“With increased engagement in trade and investment, it is driving economic growth to achieve $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030,” he said.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and India reached $50.5 billion, a 5.8 per cent annual increase, in the first 12 months of the agreement, The National reported in June.

The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner. The UAE is also India's second-largest export market.

“India is a huge market. And the UAE is also a sizeable market,” Mr Alshaali said.

“The way we see it is, we both are complimenting the supply chain of products and can work together in many areas.”

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, pictured at an event to mark the UAE's trade agreement with India. Victor Besa / The National

By reducing tariffs on 80 per cent of goods and offering new platforms for investment, as well as easy access to markets, Mr Alshaali said the quality and range of engagement in trade and investment has increased tremendously.

The ambassador also said during his several visits to research parks and facilities in India, he was convinced that there was so much to expand on.

“Both the UAE and India can play a crucial role in supply chains in future collaborations for ideas, innovations and manufacturing,” he said.

This in addition to the people-to-people relations, he added, will expand trade and investment opportunities.

“The focus today is the big cities and major states that are trading partners. But moving forward, we should be able to see more connectivity between second-tier cities and all the seven emirates of the UAE, as well,” he said.

The envoy said there will be more daily flights between the two countries so that the air traffic capacity matches the aspirations of both governments as well as the businesspeople and investors.