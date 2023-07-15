India's Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for an official visit.

Mr Modi will meet President Sheikh Mohamed for wide-ranging talks on bilateral relations.

Mr Modi said he was looking forward to talks “which will further deepen India-UAE co-operation” in a tweet soon after his arrival on Saturday morning.

This is Mr Modi's fifth visit to the UAE since he was elected.

Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/l3alPoKjXK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

State news agency Wam also issued a statement about the visit.

“The two sides exchanged cordial conversations that embody the depth of the historical relations between the two,” it said.

The Indian Prime Minister touched down in Abu Dhabi at 9.15am and was received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with senior delegates including Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

The UAE and India entered into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) trade deal in May 2022.

The agreement saw a reduction, or in some cases a waiving, of tariffs on more than 80 per cent of UAE goods which were imported to India.

A joint committee was established between the nations to improve market access and assess, revise and propose amendments to the Cepa.

The first meeting of the joint committee saw a target being set of of $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and India reached $50.5 billion, a 5.8 per cent annual increase, in the first 12 months of the agreement, The National reported in June.

Mr Modi flew in from France after a two-day state visit where he was a guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade on Friday.

He also met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

Sheikh Mohamed is expected to talk with Mr Modi on ways to strengthen bilateral relations in key areas including energy, defence and food security. The leaders will also discuss co-operation on global issues, particularly the UAE’s presidency of Cop28 and India’s G20 presidency, for which the UAE is a special invitee.

Mr Modi will receive a guard of honour at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Indian ambassador to the UAE Sanjay Sudhir told The National that it was a “historic visit”.

“The last few years have witnessed a significant transformation in India-UAE relations, and a central driver of this has been the vision of the two leaders,” said Mr Sudhir.

“Bilateral trade is currently at a very strong $85 billion, making the UAE India's third-largest trading partner, and India's second-largest export destination.

“Also, very substantial sums of foreign direct investment flows from UAE to India. The UAE is the fourth-largest overall investor in India.”

The envoy said the UAE and India have strong links in the field of energy security. Several new areas of partnership and engagement have also registered strong progress including renewables, health, food security, education, fintech, and defence and security.

Mr Modi will also meet Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate for Cop28, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

There will also be delegation-level talks and both countries are expected to sign co-operation agreements.

A banquet lunch will also be held before Mr Modi leaves for Delhi at 4.45pm.