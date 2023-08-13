UAE minister holds talks on economic ties with Iran

Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has discussed economic ties with Iran during a meeting with the country's ambassador.

Mr Al Hussaini hosted Reza Ameri at the Ministry of Finance's office in Dubai, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

They reviewed efforts to bolster co-operation between the countries and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Mr Al Hussaini talked about the potential for co-operation in the financial sector, as well as opportunities to enhance the economic stability of the region.

Mr Ameri was named Iran's ambassador to the UAE in April. It was the first time the role had been filled since 2016.

He previously served as a director general in Iran's Foreign Ministry and had diplomatic postings in Algeria, Sudan and Eritrea.

President Sheikh Mohamed was this month invited to visit Iran by the country's President Ebrahim Raisi.

A letter of invitation was delivered to Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, on behalf of the Iranian President by Mr Amiri, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian in the UAE capital in June.

They discussed the importance of “building on positive developments” to benefit the region and boosting stability and prosperity.