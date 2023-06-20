Fourth UAE aid ship arrives in Syria

A fourth UAE aid ship arrived on Tuesday at Syria's port of Latakia, carrying more than 2,000 tonnes of aid.

The latest shipment, which was organised by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, is the largest delivery of aid to be sent to Syria and will be distributed in co-ordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to earthquake-affected areas.

The 2,823 tonnes of aid includes 1,662 tonnes of food supplies, 321 tonnes of food baskets, 41 tonnes of dates, 777 tonnes of relief materials and 15 tonnes of building materials.

The Ministry of Defence’s Joint Operations Command said the shipment is an extension of the UAE’s efforts to provide aid, which is being delivered on an ongoing basis through an air bridge it established after the earthquake hit on February 6.

The initiative follows the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed to help Syrians overcome problems in the aftermath of the earthquake.

ERC Secretary General Hamoud Al Junaibi said the UAE's initiatives are making a significant difference in relief, development and reconstruction efforts, especially in the most affected provinces.

He said the ERC has ambitious plans to expand the scope of beneficiaries of this year’s Adahi (sacrifices) project, marking Eid Al Adha, and distributing Eid clothing in several Syrian provinces. Relief supplies will continue to be delivered by air and sea to Syrians to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected, he added.

Tayseer Habib, chairman of the Latakia Governorate Council in Syria, expressed his appreciation for the UAE's support for quake-affected Syrians since the first day of the disaster.

"The UAE was among the first countries to stand by Syria after the earthquake, and this honourable stance is not surprising, as it reflects its solidarity with Arab countries and leading role in assisting all countries worldwide during natural disasters and crises," Mr Habib said.