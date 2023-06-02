Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attends Brics meeting in South Africa

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has set out the UAE's aims to help strengthen peace and security around the globe, during an international gathering in South Africa.

Sheikh Abdullah represented the Emirates during talks with foreign ministers from the Brics group of nations in Cape Town on Friday.

Brics is an acronym of the group's founding members of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It is viewed by some as an alternative to the firmly established G7 group of developed countries.

The Friends of Brics meeting featured the five member states and other countries, including the UAE and Iran.

Russian meeting

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the Brics gathering.

They discussed the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between their nations and explored ways to further bolster these ties.

They also reviewed and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that UAE-Russia relations were built on solid foundations of understanding, mutual respect and constructive co-operation.

He said links were growing quickly, particularly following the signing of a strategic partnership in 2018.

He said both nations were keen to develop these relations and advance co-operation across a number of areas.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE's desire to enhance ties with Brics countries and support unilateral action aimed at supporting international development, cementing peace and security and paving the way for a prosperous future for generations to come.