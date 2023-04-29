UAE leaders discuss national issues at Dubai desert retreat

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met for talks in Dubai on Saturday.

The leaders were at the Marmoum desert reserve, where Sheikh Mohammed has a home.

They “discussed national issues including efforts to enhance development, meet the aspirations of citizens and further raise the country’s ranking on international indices”, a Dubai Media Office statement said.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, Vice President and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was present.

التقيت اليوم أخي رئيس الدولة حفظه الله في استراحة المرموم .. لقاءاتنا في الوطن ومن أجل الوطن .. وقادمنا الوطني أجمل وأفضل بإذن الله .. pic.twitter.com/k0f5zUnSdk — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 29, 2023

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed “expressed their pride in the UAE’s remarkable achievements, including the recent strides made by the space sector, and discussed plans to raise the country’s contributions to space exploration”.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court.