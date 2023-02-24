Dubai waives 10 per cent fee on event tickets

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said the government will no longer charge fees on event tickets.

Previously, 10 per cent of the actual or estimated value of a ticket sold or Dh10 per guest, whichever was higher, was levied by the emirate's Department of Economy and Tourism.

But this has been waived now to boost the profitability of event organisers in the city, according to a Dubai Media Office press release.

It will, however, continue to charge for the annual subscription to the E-Permit and E-Ticketing systems.

The move aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's goals to consolidate the emirate's position as one of the world's top three cities.

The decision is part of a series of resolutions aimed at improving Dubai's economic competitiveness and raising standards across sectors, the release said.

In 2022, Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of the emirate's Department of Economy and Tourism, said it had won 232 bids to host global business events in Dubai.

The events, to be held in years to come, will bring in an additional 135,000 visitors including scientists, thought leaders and business executives to Dubai.

Dubai won bids for a record 57 association conferences in 2022, the highest achieved by DBE.

This strong performance represented a 95 per cent growth in the number of successful bids from 2021 and a 92 per cent increase in the number of delegates added to the pipeline, according to DBE.