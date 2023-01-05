Liberian President George Weah thanks UAE for support in building Emirates Hospital

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from Liberia's President George Weah, who thanked the UAE for helping to establish a hospital in the country.

Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu County was inaugurated on Wednesday by Mr Weah in the presence of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.

Mr Weah told Sheikh Mohamed that the hospital will provide treatment and diagnostic services to Liberians as well as people living in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

Liberian President George Weah inaugurates Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu County. Wam

The leaders also discussed ways of furthering friendship and co-operation ties in various fields.

Emirates Hospital has a 125-bed capacity and covers an area of 80,000 square metres.

The facility has operating rooms, a modern laboratory, an intensive care unit and various specialised departments. It is also powered by a solar energy system.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Sheikh Shakhbout said: “Bilateral relations between the UAE and Liberia have been going from strength to strength since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2009 with the support of the leaderships of the two countries.

“This is reflected in the growth of trade exchange and economic co-operation between the two countries.

“The opening of Emirates Hospital in Liberia supports the health sector there in particular and Africa in general, as the hospital's important location provides health services of the best international standards to more than half a million people in rural Liberia and Sierra Leone.”