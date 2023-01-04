President Sheikh Mohamed discusses developing ties with Pakistan prime minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received a phone call from Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
During the call, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further develop bilateral ties between the two countries and reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest.
Mr Sharif expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan, especially during the recent flood crisis in Pakistan.
