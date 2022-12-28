UAE leads world in technical and vocational education, UN index says

The UAE has been hailed for laying the foundations for the next generation of high achievers after topping a global ranking of technical and vocational education and training.

The Emirates led the world in one of the key categories of the Global Knowledge Index 2022, compiled by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the UN Development Programme.

The index assesses 132 countries, including 11 Arab nations, in areas such as education, innovation, knowledge, the economy, technology, and research and development.

It helps countries identify sectors in need of development and provides data that can help communities grow.

انجاز يثلج الصدر #الامارات



وكالة أنباء الإمارات - الإمارات الأولى عالميا في قطاع التعليم والتدريب التقني و المهني ضمن مؤشر المعرفة العالمي 2022 https://t.co/B6EGuy6Yn9 — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) December 27, 2022

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, said it was a “heartwarming achievement” for the Emirates in a message on Twitter.

The latest global assessment was released this month.

The UAE also placed 11th in economy and 15th in information and communications technology.

In a further boost, the country secured an average score of 58.9 across all categories in the index, well above the international average of 46.5.

Dr Mubarak Al Shamsi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said the results were a testament to the UAE's investment in training and vocational education.

The UAE ranked 25th globally in the overall index and was the best-performing nation in the Arab world.

The US topped the league table, ahead of Switzerland, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands.

Three more Gulf nations made the top 50, with Qatar placed 37th, Saudi Arabia 43rd and Kuwait 47th.

The report stated educational attainment rates at the university level and a high number of households with access to the internet were among the UAE's key strengths in bolstering knowledge.