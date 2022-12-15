UAE tops Arab countries in Global Knowledge Index

The UAE leads the Arab world in a report assessing global knowledge, it was announced on Thursday.

It was ranked first in the Arab world and 25th globally in the Global Knowledge Index 2022.

The index assesses 132 countries, including 11 Arab nations, in areas such as education, innovation, knowledge, the economy, technology and research and development.

It helps countries identify sectors in need of development and provides data that can inform how communities can grow.

The UAE was ranked first in technical and vocational education and training, 11th in economy and 15th in information and communications technology.

In a further boost, the country secured an average score of 58.9 across all categories in the index, well above the international average of 46.5.

The United States topped the global index, ahead of Switzerland, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands.

Three more Gulf nations made the top 50, with Qatar placed 37th, Saudi Arabia in 43rd and Kuwait in 47th.

The report stated educational attainment rates - at university degree level - and high numbers of households with access to internet as among the UAE's key strengths in bolstering knowledge.

The report noted areas for improvement, including social protection coverage, ecological footprint per capita and industrial design applications.

The report was completed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The UAE was praised for its access to mobile internet, households with internet access and educational attainment rate.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, second from left, chief executive of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation. Photo: The Foundation

“The UAE continues to improve its pioneering position as a leading hub for advanced technologies in the region, following the vision of the country’s wise leadership to lay the foundation for a knowledge-based community,” said Jamal bin Huwaireb, chief executive the foundation, who said the index was important in addressing the challenges faced by the world, particularly Arab countries that struggle with a lack of information and up-to-date data.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation plays a significant role in identifying knowledge and development landscapes through its partnership with UNDP, while the Global Knowledge Index acts as a tool to explore and highlight the challenges and areas for development, thus catering for the sustainable development of communities.”

The index was established in 2017 and gleans its information from organisations such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the UN's cultural body Unesco.

The UAE was ranked 11th overall in the 2021 index and 15th the year previous.

The results were formally announced at last week's Youth Knowledge Forum held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Member of the Dubai Council.