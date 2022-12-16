UAE Foreign Trade Minister leads delegation to Ireland

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has led an Emirati delegation to Ireland to discuss efforts to bolster co-operation between the nations.

Talks were centred on ways to forge closer links in trade and small and medium enterprises, as well as in logistics and the financial technology industry, also known as FinTech.

Dr Al Zeyoudi held meetings with the country's leaders, including Leo Varadkar, Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland and Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

An agreement was signed aimed at formalising political dialogue to strengthen ties in areas of mutual concern, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

“Logistics, transport, renewable energy, FinTech and trade are among the key sectors of the future co-operation between the two countries,” said Dr Al Zeyoudi.

Non-oil trade between the Emirates and Ireland amounted to $758 million (Dh2.784bn) in the first nine months of the year, up 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

The visiting delegation included Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Ireland, Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and Sharif Habib Al Awadi, director general of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority.