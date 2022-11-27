Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Morocco on win against Belgium

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Arab nation Morocco on their win against Belgium in the Fifa World Cup.

In a competition that has yielded several shock results, Morocco stunned Belgium with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed shared his congratulations on Twitter.

"Atlas Lions, Arab joy [and] Arab pride from the ocean to the Gulf. Congratulations to Morocco," Sheikh Mohammed wrote shortly after the final whistle.

أسود الأطلس .. فرحة عربية .. فخر عربي من المحيط للخليج .. ألف مبرووووووك للمغرب 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/Qjr7YlICjT — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 27, 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also posted his congratulations on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the Atlas Lions. Congratulations to Morocco. You made all Arabs happy with this result. Your victory is deserved and your performance is heroic," said Sheikh Hamdan.

مبروك لأسود الأطلس ... مبروك للمغرب

أسعدتم كل العرب بهذه النتيجة .. فوزكم مستحق وأداؤكم بطولي pic.twitter.com/Aa2shcICbG — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 27, 2022

Morocco fans inside Al Thumama Stadium turned it into a home match for the Atlas Lions, who roared their team on to their first win at a World Cup in 24 years.

They had the ball in the Belgian net late in the first half when Hakim Ziyech's dipping free-kick deceived Thibaut Courtois, before a VAR intervention ruled Romain Saiss to be offside and the goal was scratched.

The second was eerily similar to the disallowed goal in the first half. Sabiri’s free-kick was whipped in with menace, Saiss was again the nearest to it, but again he did not get a touch, with the ball flying in off the leg of Courtois.

Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in injury time.