Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says some ministries suffering from low productivity

A number of UAE government departments and ministries are not productive enough, given the people and financial resources they have at their disposal, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has said.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai made the comments in a tweet after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi.

"Some bodies and ministries still have low productivity, in relation to the human and financial resources available to them," he said.

"A real leader is one who doubles the volume, value and productivity of the human energies within his powers and vice versa."

Sheikh Mohammed said he was briefed on a project by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources to measure productivity among public departments.

He has previously named departments who have given poor customer service and productivity, and those with poor digital services.

Following a meeting of ministers at Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace, he said that 500 senior officials from across government would meet on Tuesday, November 22.

The meeting is an annual event at which priorities for the country are set out.

"The objective is to review the performance during the previous year, and to agree on our most important development projects at the national level for the next year," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed detailed other decisions made, including approving a proposal for the UAE to join the Global Alliance for Green Economy, which was announced during the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai in September.

It is a coalition of countries for whom climate action and sustainable development are top priorities.

Sheikh Mohammed said the move was key "in preparation for the UAE to host the Cop28 conference next year", which will be held at Expo City Dubai.

"We wish our sister nation Egypt great success in the current session," he added.

Looking back at the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister further thanked people who work for the government's emergency and crisis authorities, along with medical personnel for their essential and hard work.