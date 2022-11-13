President Sheikh Mohamed to attend G20 summit

President Sheikh Mohamed will be among the world leaders in attendance at the G20 Summit in Indonesia next week.

The G20, or Group of 20, which is made up of 19 countries and the EU, aims to address key international issues such as the global economy, the fight against climate change and sustainable development.

The group was formed in 1999 and collectively represents 85 per cent of global gross domestic product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population, making it the premier forum for international economic co-operation.

Indonesia, which currently heads the forum, will host the 17th summit in Bali from November 15 to 16.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will also attend the global gathering, which is being held under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

Sheikh Mohamed was invited to take part by Indonesia in May.

He will lead a high-level UAE delegation participating in meetings and engagements throughout the two-day conference, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation will include Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia.

Sheikh Mohamed met Dr Ma'ruf Amin, Vice President of Indonesia, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

During the meeting, Dr Amin conveyed the greetings of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for further progress and development in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the same for Indonesia and its people.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and the coming G20 Summit.