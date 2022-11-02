President Sheikh Mohamed meets Indonesia's vice president

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Dr Ma'ruf Amin, Vice President of Indonesia, at Al Shati Palace.

During the meeting, Dr Ma'ruf conveyed the greetings of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for further progress and development in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the same for Indonesia and its people.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

They also talked about the Group of 20 Bali summit, which Indonesia will host in November.

Sheikh Mohamed wished Indonesia success in hosting the meeting and hoped the G20 would tackle the common challenges the world faces.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, as well as the delegation accompanying Dr Ma'ruf.