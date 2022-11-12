President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed issues relating to the UAE and its citizens, especially efforts to drive the country's development.

They also wished further security and stability for the UAE to continue its progress and development at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Khalifa Suleiman, head of ceremonies of the Vice President and Prime Minister.