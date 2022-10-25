Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Mozambique in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, along with his accompanying delegation at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral co-operation between the two nations across various sectors.

They also witnessed the signing of several agreements covering various sectors.

Mr Nyusi and his delegation visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as part of his official visit to the UAE.

On Monday, Mr Nyusi met President Sheikh Mohamed, discussing various aspects of UAE-Mozambique relations and the opportunities available to expand the scope of common interests.